UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said the girl was found safe.

——————————-

ATTICA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Fountain County.

According to the Attica Police Department, 12-year-old Hannah Shelton was last seen at 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday in Attica. She was wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings.

Police said Hannah is 4′ 7″ tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said Hannah is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Attica police at (765) 793-2449 or 911.