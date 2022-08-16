Jerry Moog

GARY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 60-year-old man missing from Gary.

According to the Gary Police Department, Jerry Moog was last seen on Aug. 13 at 3:15 a.m.

Moog is a white male, 5’11” tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown, balding hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants and no shirt or shoes.

Police said Moog may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Moog should contact Gary police at (219) 881-1214 or 911.