A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Floyd County woman.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said 65-year-old Diana Szostecki was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. She’s missing from Floyds Knobs, Indiana.

Szostecki is about 5’3″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police didn’t provide a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or call 911.