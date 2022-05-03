CEDAR LAKE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 48-year-old woman from Cedar Lake.

Indiana State Police said Geraldine Wolff is a white female, 5’5″ and 135 pounds, who has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on May 3 wearing a Chicago Cubs t-shirt, blue jeans and white Converse shoes.

Police said Wolff may be driving a grey 2004 Toyota Corolla with Indiana plate NGK230.

Anyone with information on Geraldine Wolff is asked to contact the Cedar Lake Police Department at (219) 374-5416 or 911