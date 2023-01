BLUFFTON, Ind. – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Bluffton on New Year’s Day.

Celeste Cuthbert, 48, disappeared on Jan. 1 and was last seen around 4:45 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Cuthbert is 5’5” and 148 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or call 911.