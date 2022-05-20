BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Bloomington man.

According to the Indiana State Police, Donald Perkins is described as being a white male, 6 feet tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt over a white long-sleeved long john shirt and navy blue sweatpants, police said.

Perkins was driving a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana plate 615TJQ. He was last seen on Thursday at 8 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 349-2781 or dial 911.