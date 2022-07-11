MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old woman from Mishawaka.

According to Indiana State Police, Freddie Brooks is a black female, 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds who has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a maroon shirt, khaki pants and pink slippers.

Brooks is missing from Mishawaka where she was last seen on Monday at 2:05 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Freddie Brooks should contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 or 911.