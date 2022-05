KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kokomo woman.

Betty Stroup, 80, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday. She’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Stroup is described as 5’3” and 118 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing burgundy pajamas with hearts on them.

Anyone with information should contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105 or call 911.