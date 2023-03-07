AVON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, Darrell Meador was last seen on Tuesday morning in Avon. He was driving an orange 2015 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate D187FC.

Police described Meador as being a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black, red and white long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.