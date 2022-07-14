NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man from New Albany.

According to Indiana State Police, Kevin Burton was last seen on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in New Albany. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Burton is described as a white male, 5′ 4″ tall and weighing 105 pounds, who has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue or brown shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Burton is asked to call New Albany Police Department at (812) 944-6411 or 911.