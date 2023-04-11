CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 49-year-old Crown Point man.

Indiana State Police said Damon Fitzgerald was last seen Tuesday at about 1:45 a.m.

He is described as 6′ tall, 200 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. ISP said Fitzgerald was last seen wearing a white or gray shirt, blue jeans, green hospital socks and no shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Fitzgerald’s whereabouts should call the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131 or 911.