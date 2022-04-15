SULLIVAN, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing 15-year-old girls.

The sheriff’s department said a Kylee Arnett, 15, of Sullivan and Faith Williams, 15, of Carlisle left their homes late Thursday, into Friday morning, and have not been seen or heard from by their family since.



Faith Williams, left, and Kylee Arnett

The girls are believed to be together, police said, and investigators have no reason to believe the girls left under threat or force. No indications of foul play have been found by investigators.

A statewide police alert was issued for Kylee Arnett on Friday evening. She was listed as being a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes. Kylee was last seen wearing a white Nike sweatshirt, jeans and glasses.

State police said Kylee is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Kylee or Faith’s whereabouts, please contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 268-3408 or 911.