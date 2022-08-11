SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, Trinity Martin was last seen on Aug. 5 at 12:30 a.m. Martin is said to be 5’4″ tall, 110 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and white Nike shoes.

Police said Martin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact South Bend police at (574) 235-9201 or dial 911.