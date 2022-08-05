JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from Jackson County.

Indiana State Police said 16-year-old Nicholai Schrader was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Friday in Brownstown wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front, a black shirt and jeans.

He is described as 5’3″ tall, weighs about 105 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Schrader is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.