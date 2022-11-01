MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman.

Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater and unknown pants, and driving a silver 2013 Dodge Caravan with Indiana registration AM1442.

Weliever is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 362-0885 or 911.