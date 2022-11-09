WABASH, Ind. — The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 86-year-old man.

Ernest Dehart is 5’9″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes.

Ernest is missing from Wabash, Indiana. He was last seen on Tuesday, November 8 around 11 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ernest Dehart, contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-1111 or 911.