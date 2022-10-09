SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing South Whitley man.

45-year-old Seth Ruggles was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in South Whitley, which is 117 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger, possibly requiring medical assistance.

Ruggles is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, black hair with green eyes, and last seen wearing a white hat, dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police said he was last seen driving a black 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck with license plate number C909CQ.

Anyone with information on Ruggles is being asked to contact the South Whitley Police Department at (260) 244-6410 or 911.