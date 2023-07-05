SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is investigating the case of a missing woman.

Police say 71-year-old Loretta Ford is missing. She is five feet and three inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ford was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Ford is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on July 5 at 9 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ford’s location, contact the South bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201 or call 911.