UPDATE: As of 7 p.m., the Marion Police Department said Marcie Renee has been located.

MARION, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Grant County woman.

The Marion Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 49-year-old Marcie Renee Bright. She is described as a 5’8″, 200-pound white female with brown hair and blue eyes.

Bright, MPD said, was last seen wearing a maroon hospital shirt and maroon pants with yellow socks. She is missing out of Marion, which is 86 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

MPD said Bright is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on Bright’s whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or the Marion Police Department at (765) 662-9981.