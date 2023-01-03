LACONIA, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a missing woman from Laconia, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police said the Harrison County Sherriff’s Department is investigating after 89-year-old Lena Ferree went missing around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say she is with her husband 91-year-old James Ferree.

Lena Ferree James Ferree

Lena is described as 5’3″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

James is described as 6′ tall and weighs. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

The couple was last seen in a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana registration TK747NEA.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.