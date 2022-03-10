KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Howard County have issued a Silver Alert for a Kokomo man.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Chad Davis, 41, is 5’6″ and 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue scrub shirt, a red and blue/green jacket and carrying a gray duffel bag.

Davis is missing from Kokomo which is 60 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:45 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Chad Davis, contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105 or 911.