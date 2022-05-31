HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Police in Huntington have issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old male.

Officials say 17-year-old Evan Timmons is 5’6″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black Under Armor tennis shoes.

Evan was last seen on Monday, May 30 at 10:52 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Evan Timmons, contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or 911.