EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old last seen in Evansville.

Police said Danica Short is a white female who stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark coat, black pants and white and black athletic shoes.

Danica Short has been missing from Evansville since Dec. 10 when she was last seen around 9 p.m.

Police said she may be in extreme danger and need medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact Evansville police at (812) 436-7954 or dial 911.