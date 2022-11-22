ELKHART, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 32-year-old from Elkhart.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department said Nancy Brown has been missing since Nov. 10 and was last seen at 10 p.m. in Elkhart.

Police said Brown is a white female, 5’4″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She had blonde hair with blue and green tips and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and grey flannel pajamas.

Brown may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance, police said.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts contact police at (574) 533-4151 or dial 911.