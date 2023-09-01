CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 29-year-old man.

Police said Bradley Schopmeyer is five feet eight inches tall, 220 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and basketball shorts.

Schopmeyer was missing from Brazil, Indiana which is about 56 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Schopmeyer’s location, you’re asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 446-2535 or dial 911.