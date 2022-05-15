A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of Janice Kruger, 72, from Fort Wayne.

Janice is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches, 160 pounds, brown and gray hair, blue eyes, and last seen wearing a brown trench coat, purple shirt, and blue jeans.

Janice was last seen Sunday, May 15 at 7:34 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Janice’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.