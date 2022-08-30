RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 91-year-old man missing from Rushville.

Indiana State Police said William Farley was last seen at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with an Indiana license plate that reads “C711DG.”

Farley is described as 5’6″ tall, 194 lbs with white hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a dark blue and gray plaid, button-up, long-sleeve shirt, black and gray flannel pajama pants and black tennis shoes.

ISP added that Farley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or 911.