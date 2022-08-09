AVON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 13-year-old boy missing from Avon.

Indiana State Police said Shane Hommel was last seen Monday at 4:49 p.m. wearing a red shirt that says “American Boy,” blue shorts and black tennis shoes. He may be riding a red bicycle, police added.

Shane Hommel (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

Hommel is described as 5′ tall, 70 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

ISP said he is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Hommel should call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.