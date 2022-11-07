CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 75-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon.

Gregory Albers went missing from Borden, Indiana. He was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday, driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gregory Albers, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.