CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing 19-year-old woman Chloe Bass of Carmel.

According to authorities, Bass is a white female who is 5’7″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Bass is missing from Indianapolis, according to the Carmel Police Department, and was last seen on Sunday at 5 p.m. she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Bass should contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or dial 911.