WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old woman.

Authorities say Lola Harmon left her Wabash County home around 6 p.m. on October 31.

Harmon is approximately 5’2″ and 142 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

She’s believed to be driving a tan or silver 2004 Buick Century with an Indiana license plate “SHP780.” Harmon was last seen going south on State Road 37 near State Road 28 in Hamilton County around 9:15 p.m.

Harmon is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information on where she may be, call Wabash County deputies or your local authorities.