BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man, who was on the Intelligence Led Policing Units’ most wanted list, is in custody after hiding from police and attempting to evade arrest.

Daniel Michael, 31, was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine, both Level 2 felonies, as well as a Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, police went to the trailer park on Thursday at around 11:12 p.m. where Michael lived. After multiple attempts to get Michael to come out of hiding, he still refused to exit the trailer.

Deputy Dylan Prather and his police service dog Frizko were then deployed to assist in locating Michael. According to police, Michael told deputies that the potential use of canine Frizko led him to surrender to law enforcement.

Deputy Dylan Prather’s Police Service Dog Frizko.

“This is the perfect outcome for the use of our law enforcement canines, we encountered a hiding uncooperative wanted subject who presented an unknown danger to my deputies,” said Sheriff Chris Lane. “Canine Frizko’s presence alone appears to have motivated the individual to surrender peacefully which prevented possible injury to himself and my deputies.”

“Our canines have been and will continue to be valuable tools for the Sheriff’s Office,” said Lane.

This is an ongoing investigation.