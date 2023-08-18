ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Authorities are investigating after an infant died last weekend at a central Indiana campground.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby that occurred over the weekend, MCSD Lt. Darwin Dwiggins confirmed Friday.

The child died, Lt. Dwiggins said, died on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Hoosierland campground on County Road 1300 North near Alexandria in Madison County.

MCSD authorities confirmed Friday that the department is investigating the death and is currently awaiting results and toxicology reports from an autopsy performed on Monday.

Lt. Dwiggins confirmed Friday to FOX59/CBS4 that it may take several weeks for toxicology reports to be completed and received.

“We won’t have any further information until toxicology tests return,” Lt. Dwiggins said Friday afternoon.

No other information was immediately provided or confirmed by MCSD. This article will be updated with more info once it is released.