SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Someone left Boeing at the airport—and now Speedway Animal Rescue is trying to learn more about what happened.

The rescue said a volunteer received a call from a relative who works at Indianapolis International Airport about a dog left behind in a carrier.

It appeared the dog, dubbed “Boeing” for now, recently had surgery for a laceration in his leg as well as a body bandage. The rescue speculated Boeing, who’s about four or five months old, may have been bitten by another dog at some point.

The dog didn’t have any tags and wasn’t microchipped. He has been neutered, however, and is “just a puppy” who’s “happy go lucky.” It appears he’s been well cared for.

Anna Elizabeth Weber/Speedway Animal Rescue

Anna Elizabeth Weber/Speedway Animal Rescue

Anna Elizabeth Weber/Speedway Animal Rescue

Anna Elizabeth Weber/Speedway Animal Rescue

“There are quite a few scenarios here and we aren’t looking to accuse anyone of anything or place blame,” the rescue said.

Animal advocates are hoping the owner reaches out to provide more information.

“You will not get in trouble,” the rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “Your dog is safe. We just want information so that we can keep an eye on his injuries and better understand what he may need.”

The rescue said there were several possibilities that may have led Boeing to get left behind. The owner may have not had a health certificate or didn’t fully understand the protocols for traveling with a pet, for example.

For now, Boeing is safe in foster care.