A Shelbyville man was sentenced to 5 years for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Mark Andrew Mazza learned his punishment Friday in federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license. He had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Mazza said he got “caught up” in the mob mentality. The judge sentenced him to 60 months in federal prison.

According to court documents, Mazza brought a Taurus revolver loaded with shotgun shells and hollow point bullets into Washington, D.C. He had the gun with him at the Ellipse and then at the Capitol, although he dropped the gun sometime before 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Maaza went to the Lower West Terrace and into the Capitol building, court documents said. He appeared on video and joined other rioters in pushing through at least 20 officers who were defending the entrance.

Mazza held the doors open so other rioters could get in, federal prosecutors said, as they attacked officers with flag poles, batons, sticks and stolen police shields. He struck one officer with a baton, shouting, “This is our f—– house! We own this house!”

Mazza left the Capitol grounds after flash-bangs were deployed later that afternoon. On Jan. 8, 2021, he filed a police report in Indiana and claimed he’d lost his gun at an Ohio casino. Investigators, however, had recovered the weapon at the Capitol on Jan. 6.