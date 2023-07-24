SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department released information regarding a reported fight over the weekend at a high school basketball game.

Officials with the department said that the fight reportedly occurred at a basketball game Sunday at Triton Central School. The department said that one person was reportedly injured.

“There has been no arrest currently and the investigation is still ongoing,” the department said.

“It is our understanding that this was a tournament setting with several teams participating.”

This story is developing and will be updated once more information is provided.