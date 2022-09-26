RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer.

The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call.

It marks the final time an officer is called out of service and is one of the most striking parts of an officer’s funeral.

From the radio call:

On August 10, 2022, K9 Officer Seara Burton answered her final call. After being shot in the line of the duty, on Aug. 10, 2022, and following an incredibly strong and valiant 39-day fight, K9 Officer Seara Burton succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 18, 2022. Scripture says in John 15:13, ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’ K9 Officer Burton demonstrated, commitment, professionalism and dedication, every moment of every day and proudly wore the badge as a warrior for her community. Thank you for your service, Seara, your bravery and your commitment to your department and your profession as a K9 officer. She has gone home now for the final time. K9 Officer Seara Burton, K9-2, of the Richmond Police Department is 10-42.

After pausing for the 10-42, the procession continued toward U.S. 40 to transport Burton to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.