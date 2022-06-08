SEYMOUR, Ind. — Seymour police are looking for a man who dumped an overdose victim in front of a city recreation area on Monday night.

According to a public post on the Seymour Police Department’s Facebook page, a police officer was on routine patrol at the Freeman Field Recreation Area when he noticed several pieces of luggage and what appeared to be a person lying on the grass.

Upon closer inspection, the officer saw it was an unconscious woman who was “exhibiting shallow breathing and a low and weak pulse,” according to the post.

Officer Gabe Jordan recognized they were the signs of an overdose and administered two Narcan doses and gave the woman an issued bag valve mask to help with her breathing.

The woman was taken to a medical center where she recovered from the opioid overdose. She told police she could not remember how she got to the park. She shared she “had been recently traveling from house to house and in the company of strangers as a result of her struggles with addiction.”

Officer Jordan said it was apparent the woman was dumped in the park by someone who drove and left her there.

Surveillance cameras showed a male in a black cutoff shirt driving a red hatchback passenger car where the woman was dumped, sometime before she was found by Officer Jordan.

No calls were ever made to police or 911 to get the woman help, and police say only found and revived due to chance and diligence on the part of Officer Jordan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SPD dispatch at 812-522-1234 reference case 22-S05899.