INDIANAPOLIS – Fire crews responded early Tuesday to a fire at Glendale Town Center on the north side.

Several units were visible outside the shopping center, with a ladder truck perched near the roof. The initial call came in around 4:05 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, Staples is located on the first floor of the building, while the Glendale library branch is located on the second.

The fire started in a common area between both levels, IFD said. The building’s sprinklers turned on to help douse the flames.

IFD said no firefighters were injured. It’s too early to say what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.