(NEXSTAR) – Many teachers across the U.S. continue to face low wages, but in some metropolitan areas, an educator’s salary can stretch further than others.

The projected average national salary for public school teachers for the 2022-23 school year is $68,469, according to the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers’ union in the country. When adjusted for inflation, the average has declined by 6.4% over the past decade, the NEA said in its annual Rankings and Estimates report.

In McAllen, Texas, educators have the highest purchasing power compared to teachers in other cities, based on analyzed by the personal finance firm MoneyGeek.

The average annual salary in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area is $73,153 – but after accounting for taxes and the cost of living, the adjusted take-home pay comes to $68,271. Again, that’s still higher than elsewhere in the country, according to MoneyGeek’s report, which ranked the metro areas that offer the best real income for K-12 and postsecondary educators.

How do Indiana’s educators fare?

MoneyGeek reviewed 178 metro areas overall, including eight in and around Indiana.

Metro Area Overall Rank Avg. Annual Salary Adjusted Take-Home Pay South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 39 $64,891 $53,423 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 64 $64,746 $50,471 Fort Wayne, IN 124 $55,100 $44,224 Terre Haute, IN 141 $55,594 $42,243 Evansville, IN-KY 167 $47,842 $39,135 Muncie, IN 169 $45,263 $38,919 Kokomo, IN 173 $41,227 $36,943 Bloomington, IN 174 $47,406 $36,224

Two metro areas outside of Indiana, but which include portions of the state, seemed to offer higher average salaries. But each had higher cost-of-living indexes bringing down the adjusted take-home pay.

Metro Area Overall Rank Avg. Annual Salary Adjusted Take-Home Pay Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 42 $70,635 $53,099 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 105 $73,192 $46,178

As shown above, more of Indiana’s metro areas were included in the bottom half of MoneyGeek’s rankings for educator salaries. Only four areas had worse pay: Honolulu, Hawaii; Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, South Carolina; Prescott, Arizona; and Grand Junction, Colorado.

In Honolulu, however, the average annual teacher salary of $51,778 is actually higher than several of Indiana’s metro areas, but the take-home pay (after adjusting for taxes and the cost of living) is just $22,677.

An article published in April on the NEA’s website noted that low wages haven’t been on par with inflation and could worsen school staffing shortages as teachers look for better pay.

“Educators who dedicate their lives to students shouldn’t be struggling to support their own families,” NEA President Becky Pringle said in the article. “A career in education must not be a lifetime sentence of financial worry. Who will choose to teach under those circumstances?”

MoneyGeek analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Council for Community and Economic Research for its analysis. More information, including the areas with the highest and lowest adjusted teacher salaries, can be found in MoneyGeek’s full report.