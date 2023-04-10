INDIANAPOLIS — Several Indianapolis families have been displaced Monday night following a grease fire at an apartment building on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 8:50 p.m. to the Briergate Apartments in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive for a fire with smoke showing. The apartments are located near the intersection of E. 30th Street and N. Post Road on the city’s east side.

Upon arrival, IFD said crews saw fire and smoke showing from a two-story apartment building and that they made an “aggressive attack” on the blaze. The fire, IFD said, was put out in 30 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, IFD said, was determined to be unattended grease left on a hot stovetop.

Primary and secondary searches of the residence, IFD said, confirmed that all occupants of the building evacuated safely.

However, several families have been displaced from their homes due to damage caused by the fire. IFD Victim Assistance is working with the families, the department said in a tweet.

IFD provided photos from the scene that can be viewed below: