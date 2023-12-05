INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash after a vehicle rolled over on the U.S. 31 southbound ramp that merges onto Interstate 465 westbound.

The Carmel Fire Department called the crash “serious” and advised that lanes on U.S. 31 southbound onto 465 will be restricted.

The Carmel Police Department said access to 465 WB from both northbound and southbound US 31 is closed as a result of the crash.

Crash on US 31 SB ramp onto I-465 WB (INDOT)

Delays also extend onto 465 WB as the rollover crash is on the ramp that merges onto the interstate.

Commuters should expect delays if traveling westbound on the north side of Indianapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.