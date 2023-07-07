INDIANAPOLIS — The sentencing of a former U.S. Congressman from Indiana has been delayed, according to documents recently filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The sentencing for Stephen Buyer, a former Republican congressman from Noblesville, has been delayed until 9:30 a.m. on July 31. This comes after Buyer was convicted by a jury on four securities fraud charges in March.

According to previous reports, Buyer’s conviction was in connection with insider trading involving a multi-billion dollar merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. Buyer made more than $320,000 through stock purchases and illegal trades while we worked as a consultant and lobbyist.

According to court documents, the defense is asked to submit its position regarding forfeiture and restitution for Buyer by 12 p.m. on July 20.

Buyer was in Congress from 1993 to 2011, according to previous reports, and previously served as a House prosecutor at the 1998 impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.