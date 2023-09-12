Fire crews put out semi fire on I-465 NB on city’s east side (INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi fire has brought all lanes of Interstate 465 northbound to a halt on the city’s east side.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all four lanes of 465 NB were blocked just north of the 465 and I-70 interchange on the city’s east side.

Indiana State Police said there are no reported injuries.

INDOT said all lanes could remain blocked for the next hour. A live traffic camera shows vehicles creeping by on the far right shoulder after a tow truck arrived on the scene.

The backup already is stretching back to the 465/70 interchange and beyond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.