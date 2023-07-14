INDIANAPOLIS — Running Indiana’s state government is, for now, a $22-billion dollar operation.

And in a single piece of legislation, $3-billion was spent with barely a ripple in the local news cycle.

The bill was House Enrolled Act 1001, a budget bill of 260+ pages. In the back, on pages 258 and 259, it lays out funding for twenty new projects.

The biggest single outlay was $800-million for “upgrades” at the state’s prisons. The Indiana Department of Corrections was unable today to identify for FOX59/CBS4 specifically which upgrades are planned, but some of it may have to do with healthcare for inmates.

ACLU-Indiana sued the department alleging substandard care was delivered during the pandemic.

“Every person in this country is protected by the constitution and there is specific amendment, the eighth amendment, that requires government to attend to the health and well-being of those who are incarcerated,” said executive director Jane Henegar at the time when the lawsuit was filed.

The second largest portion of the $3-billion spending package was $700-million allocated to the Pension Stabilization Fund, followed by a half-billion dollars to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for its “deal closing fund”.

Over half of the projects funded are at Indiana colleges and universities. The state’s biggest schools got the largest allocations. Purdue University landed $169.5-million for four projects on two campuses. Indiana University got $149.5-million for three construction projects.

Here’s the full list of items funded in the $3-billion spending spree:

Department of Corrections: $800,000,000 for upgrades

Pension Stabilization Fund: $700,000,000 for its pre-1996 account

Indiana Economic Development Corporation: $500,000,000 for its “deal closing fund”

Schools for Deaf/Blind: $253,000,000 for capital expenses

Potato Creek State Park: $100,000,000 for a new lodge

Department of Administration: $97,000,000 for an archives building project

Indiana University: $89,500,000 for the Wells Quad/public health bldg.

Purdue University: $89,000,000 for the nursing/pharmacy building

University of Southern Indiana: $83,000,000 for the academic building

Ball State University: $81,600,000 for the north campus building

Indiana State University: $66,000,000 for the Center for tech/engineering/design

Indiana University: $60,000,000 for the School of Science building

Purdue University: $60,000,000 for the Academic/Student Success building

Vincennes University: $33,900,000 for the Center for Health Science

Ivy Tech Community College: $33,001,450 for the Indianapolis Campus

Purdue University Ft. Wayne: $15,000,000 for the School of Music building

Department of Natural Resources: $10,000,000 for the President Harrison conservation fund

Department of Education: $10,000,000 for the Lilly Endowment Literacy Grant match

Department of Natural Resources: $5,000,000 for the McCormack Creek St Park campground

Purdue University: $5,000,000 for the Animal Disease Laboratory.