INDIANAPOLIS — Have you seen a string of lights Monday night lighting up the Central Indiana sky? Here is what it is.

FOX59/CBS4 has received many calls about a string of bright, starry lights in the Central Indiana sky tonight.

Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes has the answer: a Starlink satellite.

Last week, Brian predicted that a Starlink satellite internet constellation, operated by American aerospace company SpaceX, would pass through the sky around 10:35 p.m. Monday.

Sure enough, many of our viewers have spotted the long, bright, linked satellite.

One viewer, Ashley Morgan, provided this photo of the satellite in the night sky:

Photo of Starlink satellite (via Ashley Morgan)

According to SpaceX, the satellite link gives internet access to over 54 countries and is attempting to bring global phone service to all.