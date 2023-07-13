CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is warning the public that Illinois Street will be closed between 106th Street and 111th Street due to a cut in a gas line.

This temporary closed section of Illinois Street runs a block to the west of U.S. 31 and runs behind several homes located off of Spring Mill Road and the Forte Sports Medicine and Orthopedics offices.

The Carmel Fire Department said CenterPoint Energy crews are on scene and working on the gas leak.

Police said the closure may last for several hours.