MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie have made a second arrest in an armed robbery where one of the suspects was shot in the face.

Muncie officers arrested 23-year-old Tanner Little on Tuesday in connection to the armed robbery.

According to court documents, Little and his accomplice Brock Watson are accused of committing the robbery at a home on W. 17th Street on September 8.

Tanner Little

One of the victims told investigators he received a text from Little earlier asking to buy marijuana. The victim described Tanner as a white male with hair like the Island Boys on TikTok.

Police obtained surveillance video that showed Watson being at the home at the time of the reported robbery, according to court documents.

Investigators say the victims confirmed the robbers were Watson and Little.

During the robbery, one of the victims and Watson reportedly exchanged shots, and Watson was shot in the face with a shotgun. However, police say he did not get treatment until a few days later when he went to the hospital for unrelated overdose.

Watson was arrested one day before Little, and he told investigators Little was with him during the incident, according to court documents.

Brock Watson

He is also alleged to have told investigators that during the robbery, Little “gave him a look” and took a jar of marijuana before quickly fleeing the residence.

Little was seen with a gun on his waist getting into a car on Tuesday, according to investigators.

When police pulled him over, the gun was no longer on his waist. Police searched the vehicle and found a handgun under the driver’s seat. They also found more than six grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, court documents allege.

Police say Little was previously convicted of residential entry in 2020.