The scene at a lake near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue where a search is underway.

INDIANAPOLIS — A search is underway at a lake on Indy’s southwest side where a missing Indianapolis dad and his three young children were last seen before they disappeared.

According to police reports, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a lake located near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday night on a death investigation run. A dive team was also called to the scene.

Police have not spoken on the situation at this time, but numerous police officers are on scene along with dive teams, homicide detectives, fire departments and paramedics.

This is the same lake where family members previously said Kyle Moorman and his three young children were last known to be. Family and friends of Moorman awaited news from authorities outside the lake where police have set up a perimeter.

A photo of family members searching the lake near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on Monday evening.

Previously, family said Moorman and his young children — Kyle, Kyannah and Kyran, all under age 6 — disappeared after Moorman took the children fishing on July 6 at the lake located near Bluff and Troy. Moorman’s final phone ping put him at the lake at 12:48 p.m. on July 7.

Family even said a bottle belonging to the youngest child, Kryan, had been found along the bank of the lake prior to Tuesday evening’s tragic discovery.

On Monday night, family members and friends had taken it upon themselves to search the lake for traces of their loved ones, expressing frustration with the search efforts that had so far been undertaken by authorities.

“We’ve been out here alone,” said Mariah Moorman, Kyle Moorman’s sister.

“Nobody (will) help us,” said Gloria Hamblen, Kyle Moorman’s aunt.

From left: Kyle Moorman, 27; Kyle Moorman II, 5; Kyannah Holland, 2; and Kyran Holland, 1.

On Monday, the family member of Moorman announced a $10,000 reward for information on him or his children’s whereabouts.

At this time, police have not yet confirmed if Moorman or any of the children have been found in the lake.

A crew is on scene awaiting further details.