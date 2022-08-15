RICHMOND, Ind. — The fiancée of a Richmond police officer who is fighting for her life after being shot during a traffic stop last week broke her silence early Sunday to post a heartfelt thanks on social media.

“I have stayed away from social media for a few days but I wanted to get on and thank everyone for everything and for all the support,” wrote Sierra Neal.

Neal was supposed to marry Officer Seara Burton on Friday, but instead of walking down the aisle, Burton is lying in a hospital bed continuing to fight for her life after being shot in the head by a known drug offender.

“Seara is the strongest person I know and she continues to prove that every single day,” Neal said. “She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same.”

“Seara Burton I love you more than anything in this entire world and I am so very proud of you. You are my person.”

The Richmond community and beyond have continued to hold rallies and vigils in support of Officer Burton while businesses, community members and more offer donations toward the injured officer and her family.

The Richmond City Employee Credit Union continues to accept donations on behalf of Burton. Checks can be dropped off at their location or sent digitally through Venmo.

Several gas stations in the Richmond area will be donating 25 cents of every gallon purchased toward Officer Burton and her family on Thursday between noon and 5 p.m. Click here to see participating locations.

Most recent updates continue to list Burton as being in critical condition following surgery.

“Richmond, Indiana, is a community that cares, and I thank you! We will all get through this,” said Richmond Chief of Police Michael Britt.